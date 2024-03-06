Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,278 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,317. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $79.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

