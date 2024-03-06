Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,529 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 137,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,187. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

