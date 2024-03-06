Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in PayPal by 65.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.31. 3,228,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,466,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

