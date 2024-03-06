Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $14.51 Million Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.97% of Oxford Industries worth $14,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXM stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.70. 86,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,547. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXM. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

