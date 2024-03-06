Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,319 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 20.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 33.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. TheStreet upgraded PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

PDF Solutions stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. 10,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,812. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.86 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $321,155.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $321,155.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,132 shares in the company, valued at $403,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,051 shares of company stock worth $400,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

