Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,910 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 123.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 97.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $361,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,762. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

