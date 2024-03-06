Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 41,066 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,066 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.95% of Genasys worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,508,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at about $832,000. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genasys alerts:

Insider Activity at Genasys

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 20,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genasys Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Genasys stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,955. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNSS

Genasys Profile

(Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.