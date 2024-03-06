Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 7,225 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.60% of Amedisys worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 807,000 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

NASDAQ AMED remained flat at $92.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,673. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

