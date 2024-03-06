Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 95,445 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,281,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,445 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $21,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 28.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 473,731 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 24.6% during the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,154,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after buying an additional 425,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after buying an additional 275,783 shares during the period.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,904. The company has a market cap of $535.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $134,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,760 shares in the company, valued at $461,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.