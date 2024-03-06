Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Announces GBX 24 Dividend

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAT stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,540 ($19.55). The stock had a trading volume of 16,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,342. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,123.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,065 ($26.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,638.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,645.66.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

