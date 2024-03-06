Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Announces GBX 24 Dividend

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Rathbones Group Stock Performance
Shares of RAT stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,540 ($19.55). The stock had a trading volume of 16,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,342. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,123.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,065 ($26.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,638.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,645.66.
About Rathbones Group
