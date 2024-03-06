Raymond James Raises Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target to $7.50

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.37% from the company’s current price.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KHTRF stock remained flat at $4.09 during trading on Wednesday. 5,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $4.22.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

