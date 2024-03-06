Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.99. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 132.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

