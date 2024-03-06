Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.16 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

