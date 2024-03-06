ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $127.91

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $127.91 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00126481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008841 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

