Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.91.
Reed’s Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.