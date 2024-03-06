Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan Sells 100 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $965.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,773. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $937.29 and a 200 day moving average of $863.64. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $942.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

