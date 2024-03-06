Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.95% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $90,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $179.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

