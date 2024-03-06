Renishaw plc Declares Dividend of GBX 16.80 (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.21) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 4,346 ($55.16) on Wednesday. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 2,823.42 ($35.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,438 ($56.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,242.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,810.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,523.22.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

