Renishaw plc Declares Dividend of GBX 16.80 (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.21) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Renishaw Stock Performance
Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 4,346 ($55.16) on Wednesday. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 2,823.42 ($35.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,438 ($56.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,242.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,810.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,523.22.
Renishaw Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Renishaw
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- JD.com Stock Is Back to 2018 Prices, Earnings Set to Beat Peers
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.