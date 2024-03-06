Renishaw plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.80 (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.21) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Renishaw Price Performance
LON:RSW opened at GBX 4,346 ($55.16) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,810.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,523.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 2,823.42 ($35.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,438 ($56.33). The stock has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3,242.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73.
About Renishaw
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Renishaw
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- JD.com Stock Is Back to 2018 Prices, Earnings Set to Beat Peers
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.