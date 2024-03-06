Renishaw plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.80 (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.21) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:RSW opened at GBX 4,346 ($55.16) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,810.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,523.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 2,823.42 ($35.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,438 ($56.33). The stock has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3,242.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

