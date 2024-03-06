Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
FENC opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
