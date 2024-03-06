Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

FENC opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,431.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,046 shares of company stock valued at $216,978. 11.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

