Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of TGLS opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 45.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 82,567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

