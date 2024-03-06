Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Critical Review

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvei has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and Nuvei’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.81 $570,000.00 ($0.02) -162.50 Nuvei $843.32 million 3.88 $56.73 million ($0.08) -293.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Nuvei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Research Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.05% -4.96% -1.63% Nuvei -1.07% 6.47% 3.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Research Solutions and Nuvei, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuvei 0 3 14 0 2.82

Research Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 43.85%. Nuvei has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.43%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Nuvei.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method. The company's solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. It sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

