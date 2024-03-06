Reviewing Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sumco and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 15.44% 7.00% 4.43% Netlist -87.27% -230.48% -99.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumco and Netlist’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.04 billion 1.91 $455.62 million $2.69 12.36 Netlist $69.21 million 5.67 -$60.40 million ($0.25) -6.16

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sumco has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumco beats Netlist on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

