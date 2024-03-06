Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,385. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day moving average is $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.