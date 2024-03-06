Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.39. 143,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.