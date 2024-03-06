RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Announces Dividend of GBX 19.50

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
RIT Capital Partners Stock Up 0.5 %
RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 1,776 ($22.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,202.72 and a beta of 0.45. RIT Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,696 ($21.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,030 ($25.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,842.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,836.92.
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RIT Capital Partners
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.