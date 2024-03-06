Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 675,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,082 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $327,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,601.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.6% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 116,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,452,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $537.01 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.