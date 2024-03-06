Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Ross Stores updated its Q1 guidance to $1.29-1.35 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $5.64-5.89 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.93. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ross Stores by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.