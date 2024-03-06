Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.290-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.640-5.890 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.37.

Shares of ROST traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $148.06. 2,038,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.93. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

