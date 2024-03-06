Roth Mkm Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $153.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.49. 4,445,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.70. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.