Roth Mkm Trims Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Target Price to $3.50

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

