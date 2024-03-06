Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 518,689 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,365,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.97. 795,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.73.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

