Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.67. 169,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,218. The stock has a market cap of $139.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

