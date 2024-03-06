Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 303,512 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.10% of CVS Health worth $987,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,260,918. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.