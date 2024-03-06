Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 693,443 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.91% of T-Mobile US worth $1,471,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 685,252,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,853,845,720.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total transaction of $31,815,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,853,845,720.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $3,274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,931,853.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,037,921 shares of company stock valued at $656,929,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.54. 1,830,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.48 and its 200 day moving average is $150.87. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.