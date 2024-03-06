Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 15,308 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of IQVIA worth $104,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE IQV traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.86. The company had a trading volume of 184,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.04 and a 200 day moving average of $213.87. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $256.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile



IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

