Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 690,117 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,823,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,117 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $80,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 202.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Up 0.5 %

SLVM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $64.32.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLVM. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

