Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 15,726 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $151,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $42.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,385.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,015.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $641.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.45.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

