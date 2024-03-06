Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,314 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.64% of STERIS worth $138,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in STERIS by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in STERIS by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in STERIS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,683,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.44. 75,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.71. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

