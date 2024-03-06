Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $257.68 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,642 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.71% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $257,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,996 shares of company stock valued at $26,635,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.86. 36,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.84. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $333.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

