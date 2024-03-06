Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $77.22 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $77,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DHR traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $256.83. 938,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,525. The company has a market cap of $189.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.10 and a 200-day moving average of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

