Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $91.62 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $91,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $601.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,999. The company has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $624.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

