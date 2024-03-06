Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $78,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.26.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,839,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $320,949,842 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

