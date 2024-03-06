Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002,576 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 733,492 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of HDFC Bank worth $118,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after buying an additional 6,191,548 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,482 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 64.4% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,859,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,039,000 after buying an additional 1,512,566 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.24. 801,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

