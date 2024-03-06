Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 41,246 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,781 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 41,246 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $96,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

