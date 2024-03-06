Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,025. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 54,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

