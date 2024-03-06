Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
RMT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,032. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.50.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
