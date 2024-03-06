Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RVT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 43,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,638. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Value Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,120,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 166,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 201,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

