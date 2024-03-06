Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Price Performance
NYSE:RVT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 43,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,638. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
