RTW Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,512,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949,955 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 4.49% of Design Therapeutics worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of DSGN stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,664. The stock has a market cap of $165.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.72. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

