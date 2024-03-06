RTW Investments LP Grows Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics comprises 1.3% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $62,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after buying an additional 4,565,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 198.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,521,000 after buying an additional 1,066,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 467.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 999,487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. 262,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,582. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $130,725.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $130,725.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,560 shares in the company, valued at $39,275,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $678,786 over the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

